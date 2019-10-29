Marvin Kenneth Storie, 82, of Boone, North Carolina passed away Saturday evening, October 26, 2019, at Glenbridge Health Care Center.
Marvin was born August 5, 1937 in Watauga County, N.C., a son of the late Carson Walter Storie and Helen Keller Storie. Marvin was known throughout the community for many reasons. If you did not recognize him from his Charlotte Observer paper route of 52 years, then you probably recognize him from his perch on top of a tractor.
Marvin was always behind a wheel of some sort and through this was able to touch hundreds of lives. He ploughed many driveways, roads, and parking lots clear of snow. Led more hayrides than one can imagine. And provided rides and direction to many who found themselves in a tough spot during the early morning hours of his paper route. Marvin loved people, a good joke/prank, and making the most out of what he considered a very blessed life.
He is survived by three daughters, Tonya Barlow and husband, Bryan, Sheila Storie and Claudia Cook and husband, Byron, all of Boone; honorary son, Spencer D. Story of Salisbury, N.C.; one sister, Margret Sigmon of Boone; and four grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Sheila Perkins Storie.
Funeral services for Mr. Storie will be conducted Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Deerfield United Methodist Church. The body will lie in state from 12:00 until 1:00, at the church, prior to the service. The Reverend Wes Austin and the Reverend Josh Anderson will officiate. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends, Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at Deerfield United Methodist Church.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online Condolences may be sent to the Storie family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
