Mrs. Martha Worley Norris, 87, of Boone, N.C., the Big Hill community, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
Born February 22, 1934 in Ashe County, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Isiah (Ira) and Mary Leona Howell Worley. She was a graduate of the Elkland School in Todd. Martha was a member of Blackburn’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Martha was a kind woman; loving and supportive to her husband for 51 years, her daughters, sons-in-law, and each grandchild, supporting their individual interests and cheering them on enthusiastically. She was a genuine friend to many throughout the years. She very much enjoyed God’s creations and had, and shared, unfailing faith in the Lord until the day she saw His face.
Martha will be remembered for her canopy fringe, beautiful flowers, and her magnificent vegetable gardens. She enjoyed canning the fruits of her labors to feed her family all year long and teaching these skills to her family and friends. Recently, she enjoyed countless hours watching the birds that came to her bird feeders and the squirrels who came to eat the birds’ food.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G. C. Norris; son-in-law, Ben Chappell; three brothers, James Cyrus Worley, T. A. (Buster) Worley, and Stanley Worley; four sisters, Mary Katherine Richards, Doris Worley, Betty Southern, and Jeannette Harrison; and a number of cousins and nephews, including a special nephew, Scott Norris.
Those left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy are daughters Debbie Wilson and husband Pete; and Anita Chappell; and her five grandchildren, Aaron Wilson and wife Emily of Boone, Amanda Wilson Lyda and husband Nathan of Hendersonville, NC, Andrew Wilson and wife Savannah of Boone, Benjamin Chappell of Hampstead, NC and Ivy Chappell of Hendersonville, NC. She was also blessed with four great grandchildren, Anna Wilson, Ruby Wilson, Ava Lyda, and Isaiah Lyda. Martha is also survived by four brothers-in-law, Joe Norris and wife Anne of Julian, NC; Mike Norris and wife Marie of Boone; Hubert Matheson of Boone; and Spencer Harrison of Cleveland, NC; one sister-in-law, Johanna Burns of Greer, SC; and a number of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her faithful and protective GrandDog, Teddy Chappell.
Funeral services for Mrs. Martha Worley Norris will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Austin & Barnes chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Hunter’s Heroes, PO Box 1586, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Norris family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Norris family.
