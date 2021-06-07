Martha Storie ‘Marty’ LaFrance, 71, of Juniper Dr., Boone, N.C., passed away May 31, 2021.
Born May 9, 1950 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Stanford and Gertrude Norris Storie.
Marty is survived by her husband, Dan LaFrance; son, Chris Tugman of Deep Gap; brother, Richard Storie and wife Roxie, of Hickory; sister-in-law, Linda Tugman Johnson and husband, Johnny, of Boone; and brothers-in-law, Joe Tugman and wife, Sally, of Mountain City, TN and Frank Tugman and wife, Martha, of Deep Gap. A number of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Johnnie Tugman; sisters, Tudy, Smitty and Libby; and brothers, Bart and Buddy.
Celebration of Life services for Marty were conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 5th, at Boone Advent Christian Church, officiated by Ministers Gordon Noble and Pastor Mitch Marlow. Graveside services followed at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the LaFrance family.
