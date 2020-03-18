Martha Glenn Ward, 77, of Lower Rush Branch Road, Sugar Grove, N.C., passed away Monday afternoon, March 16, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Martha was born November 26, 1942 in Watauga County, N.C., a daughter of the late Dudley and Priscilla Presnell Glenn. Martha was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and loved her church family but above all she loved her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed gospel music, flowers and when she was able she loved to travel. Her two sons were the apple of her eye and she was very proud of them.
Martha is survived by her husband of 50 years, Larry Ward of the home; two sons, Lester Ward and wife, April, of Mountain City, Tennessee, and Jimmy Ward of Sugar Grove; two sisters, Barbara of Shelby, and Wanda of Mountain City; one brother, Charlie Glenn and wife, Shirley, of the Beech Creek Community, and one brother-in-law, Allen Ward and wife, Peggy. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy and Roger Glenn; and two brothers-in-law, Tommy Reid Ward and James Ward.
Funeral services for Martha Glenn Ward will be conducted Thursday afternoon, March 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Antioch Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Daniel Lawrence, Pastor Eric Cornett, and Pastor Greg Thompson. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00, at the church, prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Ward family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.