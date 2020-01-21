Martha Constance Beasley

Connie Beasley, 87, of Boone, N.C., passed away January 17, 2020 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.
Born 1932 in Sanford, Florida, she was a daughter of Willis and Marie Oliver Smith. Mrs. Beasley was a bookkeeper in her fathers business, W.C. Smith Company, before establishing a successful business of her own in direct sales. She then left her company to become a homemaker and to assist her husband in his sales career. Together, she and her husband of 63 years, Jim, worked and traveled the country and visited many parts of the world. Known by her family and close friends as Buzz, Connie's favorite past time was chatting with and observing people. Energetic and vivacious, she was also know by her wit and intelligence. There was never a dull moment with her. Connie's presence in this world will be missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori South of Boone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Beasley.
Services for Mrs. Beasley will be private.
The family suggests memorials to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758541, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8541.
Lori would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Deerfield Ridge and the Horizons unit for all their kindness and loving care shown to our family.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Beasley family.
