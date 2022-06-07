Martha Anne Moody Elrod, 78, of Blowing Rock, NC, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.
She was born December 27, 1943, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Ivan Grant Moody and Candis Alma Hollars Moody. She was retired from Belk Department Store and was a member of First Baptist Blowing Rock.
She is survived by one daughter, Ralonda Farrant and husband, Bryon, of Titusville, Florida; one granddaughter, Sheri Anne Douse and husband, Michael, of Deltona, Florida; one great grandson, Larkin Edward Douse of Deltona, Florida; two sisters, Ruby Moody Walters of Blowing Rock, and Betty Moody Coffey of Blowing Rock; two brothers, Paul Edward Moody and wife, Margaret, of Blowing Rock and John Walter Moody and wife, Faye, of Boone. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Owen Coffey, and Bob Walters.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Reverend Rusty Guenther will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
