Martha Anne Moody Elrod
Brenda Minton

Martha Anne Moody Elrod, 78, of Blowing Rock, NC, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born December 27, 1943, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Ivan Grant Moody and Candis Alma Hollars Moody. She was retired from Belk Department Store and was a member of First Baptist Blowing Rock.

She is survived by one daughter, Ralonda Farrant and husband, Bryon, of Titusville, Florida; one granddaughter, Sheri Anne Douse and husband, Michael, of Deltona, Florida; one great grandson, Larkin Edward Douse of Deltona, Florida; two sisters, Ruby Moody Walters of Blowing Rock, and Betty Moody Coffey of Blowing Rock; two brothers, Paul Edward Moody and wife, Margaret, of Blowing Rock and John Walter Moody and wife, Faye, of Boone. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Owen Coffey, and Bob Walters.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Reverend Rusty Guenther will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Elrod family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.