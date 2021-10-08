Mark Walter Lawrence, 56, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his home.
He was born on April 8, 1965 to the late Charles Lawrence and Carolyn Bunton Lawrence.
Mark was a proud rock mason and one of the hardest workers one had ever met. His handshake was like shaking the rock walls he built and as tough as the diamond tip hammer he often used. He always produced a wonderful garden every year, enjoyed caring for the cows, raised tobacco and Christmas trees, and always kept a beautiful yard all while taking care of his family that loved him very much.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 27 years, Suzanne Lawrence; daughters, Samara Betz and Katie Michal (Jeff); son, Christopher Betz; mother, Carolyn Lawrence; brother, Ricky Lawrence; grandchildren, Adrion Cassidy, Creed Joseph Betz, and Henry Rex Michal; nephew, Stacy Lawrence; mother-in-law, Sherry Boone; and many special friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 with Preachers Derrick Wilson and Ken Anderson officiating. The graveside service will follow from the Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Freddie Price, Stacy Lawrence, Creed Betz, Mark Hagaman, Barry Trivette, and Tony Trivette.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center, 338 Deerfield Rd, Boone, NC 28607 or Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Mark Walter Lawrence has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.