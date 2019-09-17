Marjorie Sibley Canaday, of Gorge View Drive, Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Born on January 9, 1950, in Hammond, Louisiana, Marjorie lived in North Carolina for almost forty years. Services will be held at the Austin and Barnes Funeral Home, in Boone. Condolences may be shared on their website.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Arthur Canaday; her son, Jeffrey Canaday; and her beloved step-children, Karen Canaday Whitlock, Clifford Canaday, and Lynn Canaday Black.
Trained as a violinist, Marjorie was a graduate of Florida State University’s music program. She performed with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and as a freelance artist.
Later in life, Marjorie graduated from the North Carolina Central University School of Law, class of 1987. She served the people of North Carolina in the Office of the Attorney General and later the people of the High Country in private practice.
In lieu of flowers, Marjorie would ask her friends and loved ones to donate to the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina by visiting hosphouse.org/donate.
