Marjorie H. Zeliff, beloved wife of Alan G. Zeliff, passed away on November 8, after a long illness.
Born in Abington, Pa., she attended Rosemont College in Pennsylvania and the University of Freiburg in Freiburg, Switzerland. Marjorie earned a Master’s Degree in Counseling and Personnel Services at the University of Maryland Extension School in Okinawa, Japan, where her husband was a news editor with the Foreign Broadcast Information Service. Upon return to the United States, she was employed as a counselor and student advisor at Montgomery College in Takoma Park, Md., until her retirement and move to North Carolina in 1997. In Boone she was active in Habitat for Humanity and was a member of the Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild.
Marjorie is survived by her husband Alan; a daughter, Deborah Richard; and three grandchildren, Cuinn, Fiala and Declan Richard of Glendale, Arizona; and a son, David of Boone. Marjorie and Alan are members of Boone United Methodist Church. Because of the coronavirus no memorial service is planned at this time. Donations may be made in her name to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Zeliff family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Zeliff family.
