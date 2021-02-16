Marisa Ann Greene Norris, 67, of McMillan Rd., Crumpler, N.C., passed away Sunday evening, February 14. 2021 at Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson.
Born December 4, 1953 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of Edsel William Greene and the late Wilma Jean Trivette Greene. Marisa loved traveling and singing gospel music with the Greene Family. She was a member of the New Beginnings Bible Church in Independence, VA where her husband pastored and where Marisa taught Women’s Bible Study and led the Children’s Choir. Most important to her was love for her Lord and love of family.
Her calling in life was being the greatest wife, mother and homemaker, cooking and baking for her family, and especially preparing her famous Christmas candies. She enjoyed sewing, needlework, cross stitching, arts and crafts, creating home decorations, and macramé. She had a special talent for finding and assisting anyone needing a little help.
Marisa is survived by her husband, the Rev. Gary G. Norris; sons, Gary Gale Norris and wife, Marlo, of Julian, NC and Gerry Grant Norris and wife, Donna of North East, Md; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; her father, Edsel Greene; and two sisters, Eva Jean Aldridge and husband, Len, of Boone and Sherry Lynn Trivette and husband, Ken, of Pine Ridge, S.D.
Graveside services for Marissa Greene Norris will be conducted Sunday afternoon, February 21st at 2:30 p.m. at the Norris-Tabernacle Cemetery, officiating by the Rev. Steve LeaShomb. The family requests that guests please observe COVID-19 protocol.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the COVID-19 Unit at Ashe Memorial Hospital, 200 Hospital Avenue, Jefferson NC 28640.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Norris family.
