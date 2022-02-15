Marion “Nancy” Hennion Nutter, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on February 5th, 2022, in Wilmington, Delaware.
Previously of Blowing Rock, in the Blue Ridge Mountains and Charlotte, NC, Nancy was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was born to parents Charles and Marion Hennion in Waterbury, CT, attended St. Margaret’s School for Girls and Mount Holyoke College. She met and married her husband, James (Jim) of fifty-six years in Naugatuck, CT. They had four children together sons, Michael (spouse Sandra) of Midland, NC, Charles (spouse Christine) of Springfield, CO, and daughters, Elizabeth (spouse Stephen) of Wilmington, DE, and Laura (spouse Daniel) of Apex, NC.
Preceded in death by her husband, James (Jim), and her brother Colin W. Hennion (spouse Kathy). Survived by brother Wesley, Hennion (spouse Lynne) of Charlestown, NH; sister, Jessie Gwisdala (spouse Andy deceased) of Plymouth, CT; and brother; Lawrence Hennion (spouse Deb) of Norman, OK.
Survived by 12 beloved grandchildren, Sharon, Jamie, Marc, Molly, Alexander, Eli, Ryan, Jordan, Austin, Sydney, Katelyn, and Charles. And five beloved great grandchildren, Sydney, Skyler, Liam, Hatley, and Sophia.
Nancy was also a beloved sister to her husband’s family – survived by brother-in-law, Bill Nutter and spouse Lillian of Lakeshore, NH; sister, Judy Sirois and spouse Robert of Pelham, NH; sister, Sandy Nutter (spouse Ken deceased) of Gardner, NH; sister in-law, Paula Pujdak (spouse Don deceased) of Panama City, FL. And preceded in death by brother-in-law, Jack of Lawrence, MA, Ken of Gardner, MA, and Don of Panama City, FL. Aunt to nieces and nephews — Douglas, Natalie, Daniel, Stephen, Debbie, Pamela, Donna, Brenda, Lisa, David, and Michael.
Nancy spent her life surrounded by family and friends, enjoyed nature and birds, loved to travel, and shared a lifelong passion for reading, learning, and adventure. A heart of gold, she was known to “rescue” dogs and plants – there was always enough love and a sunny spot in the garden. Her happiest days were spent engaging her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in curious adventures and exploring the world. Later in life, content to stay in the mountains, her greatest joys were hearing of her grandchildren’s adventures.
To honor family and friends spread afar, her wishes were to have a private memorial and burial.
In lieu flowers, please donate on her behalf to the Moses Cone Memorial Park on the Blueridge Parkway at www.blueridgeheritage.com/donate or the Nature Conservancy at https://preserve.nature.org. For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.