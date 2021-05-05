Marilyn “Mert” Bolick Cozart, 66, of Lenoir, N.C., passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
She was born April 10, 1955 in Caldwell County to Frieda Edmisten Bolick and the late Dennis Bolick. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Cozart; one sister, Patricia Denise Bolick; and one great-grandson, Charlie Beers.
Marilyn, known lovingly as Mert, was a kind and caring soul. She was giving, selfless, and always willing to help anyone in need. She was a hard worker and the back bone of her family. Mert enjoyed riding down back roads and spending time with her family especially her mother and her beloved grandchildren. She will be remembered for her unwavering love of family and the genuine care she had for others wellbeing.
In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Darian Cozart and wife Allison, and David J. Cozart, all of Lenoir; one daughter, Christie Watson and husband Lonnie “Pee-Wee” of Lenoir; one brother, Eddie Bolick and wife Melissa of Lenoir; one sister, Barbara Dillard and husband Steve of Lenoir; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Nelson’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Lane Hamby and lifelong friend, Kenneth Barnes.
Serving as pallbearers were David Cozart, Kevin Cozart, Nick Cozart, Christopher Watson, Jack Harris, and Ethan Cozart.
Honorary pallbearers were Zachary Benge, LJ Watson, and Junior Benge.
Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing were required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yokefellow of Caldwell County, 202 Harper Ave, Lenoir, NC 28645, or Lenoir Soup Kitchen, 1113 College Ave SW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Cozart family.
