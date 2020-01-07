Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this morning. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear and windy. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.