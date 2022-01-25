Margie Harmon Thomas, 89, of Zionville, N.C., passed away Saturday January 22, 2022, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation.
Margie was born April 20, 1932 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late George Calvin Harmon and Ruth Tester Harmon. She was a cafeteria manager at Mabel School and a member of Union Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Nancy Fagan and husband Sean of Mountain City, Tennessee; two sons, Larry Thomas and wife Audrey of Trade, Tennessee and Joe William Thomas and wife Debbie of Zionville; one granddaughter, Cindy DeLaura and husband Josh of Zionville; one grandson, Joey Thomas and wife Tanya of Swan Hills, Alberta, Canada; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jamie Roberts of Hudson, NC
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Otto Thomas; one grandson, Gary Thomas; and her brothers, Bill and Baxter Harmon.
Funeral services for Margie Harmon Thomas will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Vernon Eller and Pastor Derick Wilson will officiate. The family respectfully request that mask be worn and social distancing be practiced.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Roxanne Miller, 6797 US Highway 421, Zionville, North Carolina, 28698 or AMOREM Hospice Care 902 Kirkwood Ave NW Lenoir, NC 28645.
Online condolences may be sent to the Thomas family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.