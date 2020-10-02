Margaret (Marge) Bailey, 89, formerly of Beech Mountain, N.C., passed away September 27, 2020 in her Bermuda Village, NC retirement home.
Born March 24, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of Meta and Harvey Utrecht.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Ralph Bailey, her husband of fifty years.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Bailey Metcalf, of Advance, NC and her twin grandsons, Mark and Wesley Metcalf.
Marge was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati where she was the President of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and a member of Mortar Board and Phi Beta Kappa. She met her future husband, Ralph in Nassau, Bahamas while working for Delta Airlines. Marge and Ralph lived 35 years in Kingsport, TN where she enjoyed volunteering with many community activities but primarily the Colonial Heights Presbyterian church and Girl Scouts.
Her happiest years were spent at Beech Mountain where their vacation home transitioned into a permanent residence for 30 years. Marge was always on top of the mountain activities as many referred to her as ‘1-800-Marge’ and ‘Queen of the Mountain.’ She spent countless hours volunteering for the Town of Beech Mountain, the Land of Oz museum, and for the Beech Mountain Club where for many years she led wildflower walks and nature ventures. She took interest in preserving the mountain heritage as a founding member of the Beech Mountain Historical Society. Marge was an active member of the Banner Elk Presbyterian church and the matriarch of the JULIETS ladies group.
A service celebrating her life will be held at a future date, however, memorial contributions may be made to the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church https://bannerelkpresbyterian.org/ or to Resort Area Ministry of Avery County https://www.ramsrack.com/.
