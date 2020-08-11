Mancy Emma Stephens Setzer, 85, of Rainbow Trail, Boone, N.C., passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Glenbridge Health Care And Rehab.
Mancy was born April 2, 1935 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late William Aaron Stephens and Jessie Wilson Stephens. She retired from IRC/TRW after 45 years. Mancy was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Mancy is survived by her children, Aaron Carl Setzer and wife Sherry of Zionville, and Lisa Setzer Connor and husband Mike of Colonial Heights, Virginia; one granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Connor Reyes anad husband Broderick of Petersburg, Virginia; two grandsons, Samuel Thomas Connor of Colonial Heights, Virginia, and Andrew Joseph Connor and wife Amber, and their children, Noah John Connor and Jude Michael Connor, all of Petersburg, Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ernest Setzer; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Anna Mae Stephens Williams and her husband Jim, and Mary June Stephens Wallace and her husband Bruce.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. A private burial will take place at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Setzer family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.