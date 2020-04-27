Mae Smith Woodring, 89, of Highway 194 North, Boone, N.C., widow of David C. Woodring, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center, in Boone.
The daughter of the late Linzy Bynum Smith and Beulah Blankenship Smith. She was born March 1, 1931 in Avery County, North Carolina. She was a homemaker and a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
She is survived by one son, Danny Woodring, one grandson, Danny Woodring II, both of Claremont, North Carolina; one granddaughter, Danelle Woodring Mizenheimer and husband Adam, and one great-granddaughter, Emma Mizenheimer all of Cleveland, North Carolina; one brother, John Smith of Augusta, Georgia; and one sister, Ruby Parlier of New York.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, David C. Woodring; one son, LeRoy Woodring; and five sisters, Grace Bradshaw, Dorothy Gryder, Edith Greene, Bea Smith and Sudie Smith; two brothers, Albert Smith and Roy Smith.
Funeral services for Mae Smith Woodring will be conductedat 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Charlie Woodring will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the chapel.
Online condolences may be sent to the Woodring family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangement.
