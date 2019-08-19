Mrs. Mabel Missie Rasnick, 95, of Boone, N.C., passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at Glenbridge Health & Rehab.
Born March 21, 1924, in Logan Co., Arkansas, she was a daughter of Eustis Oren and Mabel Shannon Roberts.
Mrs. Rasnick taught first grade, reading and retired as a high school guidance counselor. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Boone.
Mrs. Rasnick is survived by her daughter, Lynn Rasnick Barbour and husband, William, of Statesville; her son, James Richard Rasnick and wife, Rebekah, of Conway, AR; grandsons, Jason Hubbard and wife, Amanda, of Knoxville, TN and Brian Hubbard and wife, Lauren, of Blowing Rock, Stuart Rasnick of Little Rock, AR and Justin Rasnick and wife, Alyssa, of Sheridan, AR; and brother, June Roberts of Booneville, AR. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Rasnick, and daughter, Susan Margaret Rasnick.
Graveside services for Missie Rasnick will be conducted in Booneville, Arkansas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Patient Account Fund at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Rasnick family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.