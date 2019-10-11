Mabel F. Brown, 97, a 40 year Warrenton area resident passed peacefully on Thursday, October 10th, 2019.
She was born in Boone, North Carolina on September 2nd, 1922, daughter of the late Tom & Carrie Jones.
Mabel retired from Fairfax County Public Schools as a baker and cashier. She was into her 57th year as an Avon representative. Mabel was beloved by many friends and a large extended family.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas E. Brown & his wife, Peggy of Sterling, VA and Michael W. Brown & his wife, Teresa of Warrenton, VA; two siblings, Clyde Jones & his wife, Nancy and Brenda Gragg & her husband, Johnny, both of Boone, NC; six grandchildren, Becky Pfeiffer & her husband, Sean of Norfolk, VA, Abby Schutte & her husband, Jeff of Lovettsville, VA, Chris Brown of Gainesville, VA, Mandy Brown of Roanoke, VA, Tiffany Crumpton & her husband, Ryan of Pelham, AL and Todd Owens & his wife, Kyra of Centreville, VA; and three great grandchildren, Zoey & Colleen Schutte and Kendall Crumpton.
In addition to her parents, Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Arville Brown in 2000; daughter, Barbara Jarrett in 1993; grandson, Adam Brown in 2011; and eight siblings.
The family received friends on Monday, October 14th, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA followed by a funeral service in the Moser chapel at 11 a.m. Interment at Bright View cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.