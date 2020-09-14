On September 8, 2020, my mother, Mabel Elizabeth Burleson Church, of Chester, S.C., went to be with the Lord.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. She was a long time resident of Blowing Rock, N.C., but for the last few years she has lived close to Rock Hill, S.C. She suffered with Dementia and all of the problems that go along with that illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over fifty years, H. Kent Church, and an infant son, Harley, Jr. She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Lewallen, of Rock Hill, S.C. She was a longtime employee of the Blowing Rock Hospital and after her retirement she worked tirelessly at the Budget Box in Blowing Rock, N.C. Over the years she was blessed with many friends and although her family was small she was well loved. Over the last few years when she was able to visit with friends, when asked how she was doing she would say "I'm fine". Today she really is fine in Heaven. Blessed be the name of the Lord.
Memorials may be made to First Independent Baptist Church 601 Possum Holler Road PO Box 2394, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com
