Mr. Luther Church, 81, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at his home.
Born June 9, 1939 in Blowing Rock, he was the son of the late Benjamin “Ben” Franklin and Neola Velva Underwood Church.
Luther was retired from the NC Department of Transportation-Sign Dept. and a member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church where he served as head usher. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Iva Miller; a sister-in-law, Lynda Henderson; three brothers-in-law, C.W. Casey, Thomas Perry and Sherman Miller; and a niece, Becky Miller; and nephew David Miller.
Luther is survived by his wife, Faye Henderson Church, of the home; three sisters-in-law, Fern Casey of Winston-Salem, Jackie Perry of Silverstone, Priscilla McCrary of Lenoir and three brothers-in-law, Buster Henderson, Ray Henderson, and David Henderson. He is also survived by many cousins and other relatives.
Funeral services were conducted 11 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Dr. Daniel Featherstone and the Reverend Eric Henderson officiating. Military Honors were awarded at that time. A private graveside followed in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.
The body lay in state one hour prior to the service. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask and to practice all Covid-19 Protocols.
Memorial contributions may be made to Laurel Fork Baptist Church, Roof Project, PO Box 1147, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Church Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.
