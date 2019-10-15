Luke Spencer Short, 32, a former resident of Watauga County, N.C., passed away Oct. 8, 2019, at Presbyterian/ St. Luke's Medical Center in Denver, Colorado.
Born Feb. 2, 1987, Luke was the youngest son of Don and Wanda Short of Deep Gap.
He attended Watauga High School, N.C. State University and Appalachian State University, graduating with a degree in appropriate technology. He worked for six years as a 911 dispatcher and most recently as a retail sales specialist at REI.
Luke was an Eagle Scout and an avid outdoorsman. The reigning champion of his fantasy football league, his favorite pastimes included mountain biking, canoeing the New River, barbecuing with family and spending time with his cat, Rambler.
He is survived by his wife, Kellen Short; parents, Don and Wanda Short; brother, Justin Short and his wife, Lindsay; sister, Melissa Schneider; grandmothers, Betty Parsons and Catherine Short; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He had six nieces and nephews he loved dearly: Dylan Short; Alli and Parker Blevins; and Elijah, Ethan and Ayden Schneider.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ralph H. Short and Junior Parsons.
Memorial services for Luke will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Laura Weant. Casual attire is welcomed. A reception will follow at the church for friends and family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Marcello Rotta, the staff of Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, and the 4B oncology nurses at Presbyterian/ St. Luke's for their compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to FARM Cafe, 617. W. King St., Boone, NC 28607, or the Dear Jack Foundation, 3858 Walnut St. Suite 120, Denver, CO 80205.
Online condolences may be shared with the Short family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Short family.
