Lucy Ann Parsons, 83, of Old Hampton Road, Boone, N.C., passed away Friday morning, October 4, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center.
Lucy was born to Dorothy Haight Parsons and Roy Parsons on May 12, 1936 in Staten Island, NY. She graduated Port Richmond High School and completed a course at Lutheran Bible Institute before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work at Wagner College.
Upon graduating, Lucy worked for the Lutheran Church to help start a new church in Commack, NY, served as a Church Secretary, and taught Vacation Bible School. Lucy’s father died too young, and she relocated with her mother to Florida before retiring to the beautiful Boone, NC mountains.
In midlife, Lucy’s destiny drew her in her mother’s footsteps to libraries, the treasured centers of lifelong learning. She was an integral member of Florida Atlantic University Library’s Administrative Team and enjoyed two adventurous years at Arizona State University Library.
At Broward County Library in the Fort Lauderdale area, Lucy was indispensable her 25 year tenure. She was the Film Librarian, a Cataloging Librarian, Regional Circulation Services Manager, and the library system’s one and only Deaf Services Librarian. Lucy’s father was Deaf, so her membership in the Deaf Community informed her insight into the library needs of Deaf and hard of hearing people.
She partnered with other library leaders and members of the Deaf Community to earn several extensive grants to improve related library services and developed the states most extensive collection of videos and print materials in American Sign Language and on Deafness. She was instrumental in drafting the American Library Associations first Guidelines for Library Services for Deaf and Hard of Hearing People.
If you knew Lucy, you’ll never forget her generosity as a babysitter, friend and mentor. You will not forget her sharpness in every game you enjoyed with her, from Canasta to Scrabble, Kindle Mah Jong, Sudoku and Dominoes. Lucy was a talented quilter and needlework artist who cant be blamed for not teaching her best friend to knit, though dear lord, she tried so many times! She was the consummate cocker spaniel mama to four merry fur babies, three of whom eagerly greeted her at the Rainbow Bridge with our beloved Sport Model in the lead. Lucy loved sweets, the color blue, and anything lemon.
Though she never married nor had children, Lucy was loved til the very end and beyond by her newest cocker puppy; her friend of 40+ years Peggy Matheson; dearest friends, Joan Belfiore, Ronnie Kowal and Nancy Richardson; the Domino Girls; newest friends, Miss Lora, Lennis and family; Chaplain Melanie Childress, Pastor Laura Weant and Vicar Christopher Shealy, and her best friend with whom she lived as a sister for 35 years, Debbie Passalacqua. Lucy loved Debbie’s family like her own, and they, her.
She is survived by her beloved godchild Kara Lynn and cousins Ellie, Nancy and Doug, as well as their families.
Memorial services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 10th 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church. A Mass in Lucy’s memory will be at a later date at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
Many thanks to Deerfield Ridge for their help during her brief stay, to Doctor Suzanne McAdams and the staff of Watauga Medical Center for their compassionate care, and to the angels of Medi Home Hospice.
Donations in Lucy’s memory may be directed to dementia research, hospice care, or the dog rescue of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
