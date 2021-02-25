Lucinda “Cindy” Mott Heavlin, 76, of Mooresville, N.C., formerly of Boone, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at her home.
They moved to Mooresville in 1999 where they enjoyed living by the lake.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lee Heavlin, her daughters and their husbands Leigh Miller (Stacey), Lorie Cone (Brian), Jeanne Davis-Strode (Taylor) and six grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her sister, Sally Gellatly of Texas and many nieces and nephews.
Full obituary at www.cavin-cook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.