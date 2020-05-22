Louise Stout Moody, 86, of Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, N.C., passed away Thursday morning, May 21, 2020.
The daughter of the late Ray Mathis Stout and Faye Wilson Stout, she was born March 23, 1934 in Watauga County. She was a homemaker and a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Virginia Harmon and husband Clyde of Lenoir; one son, Darrell Moody of Vilas; two granddaughters, Stacie Barber and husband Brandon of Charleston, South Carolina and Jamie Roark and husband Michael of Vilas; two grandsons, Jason Harmon and wife Carmen of Lenoir and Mavrick Moody of Sylvania, Georgia; six great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jessie Harmon, Haven and Miles Barber, and Molly and Julianna Roark; one sister, Emogene Mcghinnis of Boone; and one brother, Ernest Stout and wife June of Riner, Virginia.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Clay Moody and one son Dennis Clay Moody.
Funeral services for Louise Stout Moody were conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. The Reverend Keith Brown will officiate. The body lay in state from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., at the church. Interment will follow in Upper Beaver Dam Cemetery.
The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the church. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions as mandated by the state of North Carolina, the services and visitation will be limited to 45 or less.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice And Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.
Online condolences may be sent to the Moody family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
