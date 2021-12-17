Louise Miller Huffman, 92, of Lincolnton, N.C., passed away at her daughter’s residence Thursday, December 16, 2021.
Born in Watauga County on December 14, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Josie Hamby Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Calvin Huffman; an infant son Calvin Huffman; sisters Jesse Culler and Viola Culler; brothers Gordon Miller, Rex Miller, Mack Miller, Roy Miller, and Ralph Miller.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Barbour of Lincolnton, and Deborah Gouge (Tim) of Hudson; grandchildren, Danny Gouge (Angela) of Icard, Crystal Elder (Jason) of Hickory, Allen Lee Gouge of Hudson and Lily Ann Gouge of Hudson; great grandchildren, Sarah Marie Gouge of Icard, Johnathan Lee Elder of Hickory, David James Elder of Hickory and Anna Elizabeth Elder of Hickory.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Hickory Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Catawba Memorial Park with the Reverend Tim Gouge officiating. Burial will follow service.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Wounded Warrior Project, PO BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Online Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com
Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
