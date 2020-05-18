Lola Miller, 80, of Meat Camp Road, Todd, N.C., passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her residence.
The daughter of the late William Donley Miller and "Maggie" Perly Magnolia Shelton Miller. She was born June 24, 1939 in Watauga County. She was retired from TRW and was a member of Proffitt's Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by one sister, Lucy Eggers and husband, Curtis of Boone; one sister-in-law, Diane Miller of Todd; and one aunt, Geneva Shelton of Vilas. She was also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by two sisters, Grace Proffit and Evaglee Winebarger; three brothers, Charles, L.H. and Jeff Miller; two brother-in-laws, Worth Winebarger and Odell Proffit; and a former sister-in-law, Verlee Miller.
Funeral services for Lola Miller will be conducted Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state from 11:00 until 1:00. Pastor Eugene Braswell will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00, prior to the service, at the chapel. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions as mandated by the State of North Carolina, the services and visitation will be limited to 45 or less.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
The family respectfully request no food.
Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
