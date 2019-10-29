Lola Bell Jackson, 92, of Boone, N.C., passed away at Glenbridge Health and Rehab on the evening of October 26, 2019.
She was born to Sherl and Nettie Byers Calloway in Blowing Rock, N.C., in March of 1927, the sixth of eight children.
She is survived by sister, Shirley Delp and family of Princeton, WV; brother, Roy and wife, Caroline Calloway and family of Foscoe; daughter, Annette and husband, Carl Nielsen of Port Charlotte, FL/Jonas Ridge, N.C.; granddaughters, Rheannon Mecimore of Lincolnton, Sonya (Alan) Hale of Hickory, Tammy (Scott) Wallis of Vale; grandsons, Anthony (Nita) London of Big Spring, TX, and Erick (Echo) Nielsen of Pierson, FL; five great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lola was preceded in death by her loving husband, F.W. Jackson, of Vilas; brothers, John and A.C. Calloway of Foscoe; Mary Wilson of Boone, Della Ryan of Chicago, Wanda Ezzell of Carolina Beach; and daughters, Donna London of Longmont, CO and Linda Bowers of Lenoir.
Lola was a nurses aide and retired from Watauga Hospital to be a homemaker. She enjoyed raising toy poodles for several years and made many beautiful quilts and fabric crafts that were given to her children and grandchildren. Others were exhibited and sold at local craft stores. Other hobbies and past times included keeping house plants, pet birds and working zig saw puzzles. She was also a dedicated member of the Westside Baptist Church in Cove Creek for many years. She will be sadly missed by her family, her church family and the many other friends who knew her.
Please share your memories on the guest book or with her daughter at P.O. Box 130 Jonas Ridge, NC 28641. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to support dementia and alzheimers research at www.alz.org.
Funeral services of Lola Bell Jackson will be conducted Saturday morning, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor David Ward. Burial will follow in the Calloway Cemetery in the Foscoe Community.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Online Condolences may be sent to the Jackson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.