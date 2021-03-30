Lois Blake Miller,101, wife of the late Morgan Monroe Miller Jr, died in her home in Surfside Beach, S.C., on March 22, 2021.
She was born September 4, 1919 in Richmond, VA. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Ermine Rice Blake.
She graduated with a BA degree from the University of Richmond, received a BS and MS degrees in Library Science from the University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill, and obtained a Specialist in Education degree from Appalachian State University in Boone NC. Her forty year career as a librarian and education included work in public, university, and school libraries in VA, NC and SC. She was a member of several professional organizations and a member of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church. She was first married to the late Zebulon Vance McGirt Jr.
She is also predeceased by her daughter, Martha Blake McGirt; and her sister, Jane Blake Longest.
She is survived by her family, Donnie and Sandra Walker of the home; one granddaughter, Renee Craynon and her husband Sabastian of Kingman AZ; one grandson, Troy Ideker also of Kingman AZ and many wonderful friends.
Graveside services will be held for Morgan and Lois at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lois’s name to Belin Memorial United Methodist Church. P.O. Box 528, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Support the family by signing the family’s guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
