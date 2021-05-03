Logan Shane Fox came into this world on February 8th, 1996.
From the moment of his arrival, the joy, happiness, and positivity that he brought to those around him was boundless. He was an amazing son, brother, and friend. His love for his father and his little sister, Siena was fierce. His kindness and caring knew no limits. When he walked into a room his bright eyes and big smile greeted anyone in his path. His laughter was infectious, and he was described as a “big brother” by so many. It was his natural instinct to make people laugh and feel at ease in his presence.
Logan had a knack for surrounding himself with wonderful people and incredibly strong friendships with whom he remained in contact with from childhood throughout his adulthood. The strongest of which is his high school sweetheart and absolute Love of His Life for seven years, Anneliese Moody with whom he planned to spend the rest of his life with and will forever remain a part of the Fox family. Logan was and will always remain to be; as one friend stated the day we brought him home from Winston Salem, “the glue that keeps us all together.”
He was molded with the heart of a servant that began to show at an early age. He was only 14 when he was awarded the Community Service and Impact Award from his hometown of Beech Mountain and continued to grow through a life of self-sacrifice when he became a Sheriff’s Deputy.
He graduated BLET at Wilkesboro Community College as Valedictorian, with the highest GPA of his class. He was recruited on graduation day in 2017 by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and soon after promoted to K9 Deputy where he was partnered with K9 Raven. Logan then moved to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 with his K9 partner to continue his passion as a K9 Deputy. Throughout his short but impactful career Logan loved serving as a law enforcement officer but even deeper was his love for his brothers and sister who served side by side with him till the end.
Logan is Survived by his father, Timothy Fox and girlfriend Erica Aronica; his mother, Maureen Kelly Fox; sister, Siena Fox; his girlfriend and true love, Anneliese Moody; grandmother, Laura Fox; uncles, Gary and Kenneth Fox; aunts, Elizabeth and Karen Fox, numerous cousins, friendships, his K9 Partner, Raven as well as his brothers and sister who served with him.
Services for Logan Fox and Christopher Ward will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 in the ASU Holmes Convocation Center. Doors will open to the public at 1 p.m. Those attending should wear a mask.
Guest register books will be available at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Boone Police Department.
End of watch came in the line of duty for Logan on April 28th, 2021 but his story, his legacy, and his impact on the lives he touched will live on forever.
Online condolences may be shared with the Fox family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Fox family.
