Linda McGuire Price, 80, of Tater Hill Road, Zionville, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at Glenbridge Health & Rehab.
Born March 17, 1941 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Millard and Bell Ward McGuire. Linda was a member at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Most important to Linda was serving her family as their loving wife and mother. She enjoyed hiking on the Parkway with family and had the ability to identify most wild flowers they observed by name. At home, she was particularly proud of her flower and vegetable gardens. She also enjoyed playing musical instruments and singing old time gospel and blue grass music.
Linda is survived by her son, Elmer Johnson of Zionville; daughters, Denise Johnson and her significant other, Rick McDaniel, of Blowing Rock and Julie Auton of Lenoir; and grandchildren, Eden, Candance and Jessie Auton. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Price; son, John ‘Junie’ Price; brothers, Don, Richard, Gilbert, Otis, and Chasie McGuire; and sisters, Geriti McGuire and Edna McGuire.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27 at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Elmer Johnson.
The family respectfully requests no food or flowers, and suggests memorials to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to assist with final expenses, or to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St., NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Price family.
