Linda Faye Morris Harwood, 77, of Boone, N.C., passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.
A daughter of the late James Wellington Morris and Nettie Terah Morris. She was born December 30, 1943. She was a retired high school teacher and a member of Deerfield United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Lynn Harwood and wife Yvette of Miramar, Florida and Derek Harwood and wife Doreen of Raleigh, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Spencer, Trevor, Lauren, and Alex Harwood and Ashton Wofford; one sister, Louise Poole and husband Tony of Travelers Rest, South Carolina; and one brother, Waylon Morris and wife Linda of Carthage, North Carolina.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lee Harwood; three brothers, James, Joe, Mack Morris; and one sister Emma Jackson.
Graveside services and burial for Linda Faye Morris Harwood were conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Pastor Wes Austin officiated.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Deerfield United Methodist Church, 1184 Deerfield Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Harwood family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.