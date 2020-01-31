Lewis Marvin Combs, 75, of Vilas, N.C., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning, January 30, 2020.
He was born on June 21, 1944 in Boone and was the son of the late Charles and Viola Combs.
Lewis loved spending time with his family, playing cards, laughing and story-telling. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and camping. He also loved playing music with family and friends. He was a devoted husband and dearly loved his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lena Wilson Combs; two daughters, Angela Jackson and husband, Jimmy, of Greensboro, N.C., Tena Gulliver and husband, Bill, of Boone; one son, Lewis Randall Combs and wife, Valerie, of Vilas, N.C.; and nine grandchildren, Matthew Jackson, Katie Jackson, Matthew Boyer, Hailey Combs, Timothy Combs, Kyle Matheson, Kayleigh Matheson, Seanna Miller and Hope Miller; sisters, Barbara McGuire, Roberta Blair and husband, Rev. A.B. Blair, Nora Combs and Louise Barrett; one brother, Steve Combs and wife, Linda, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Anita Kay Combs; sisters, Blanche Ivy, Sarah Patrick, Marie Henson, infant Patsy Lou Combs and one brother, Tommy Combs.
Funeral services for Lewis Combs will be conducted Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cove Creek Baptist Church, the Rev. Kenneth Turbyfill and the Rev. Kevin Combs will officiate. Burial will follow in the Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church Saturday, one hour prior to the services from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 68, Sugar Grove NC 28679 or to MediHome Health & Hospice at 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Combs family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Combs family.
