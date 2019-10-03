Lewis Edward Miller

Lewis Edward “Lou” Miller, 87, of Vilas, N.C., passed away at his home on October 1, 2019, surrounded by family.
Born May 18, 1932, in Watauga County, N.C., he was a son of Monroe Cottrell and Estella Mae White Miller. Lewis was an electrician for 47 years after serving overseas in the US Army during the Korean War. As an active member of the First Christian Church of Boone, he served as an elder, as well as served at the communion table and helped with many projects, including carpentry. He enjoyed farming, wood working projects and loved to sing and go fishing.
Lewis is survived by his wife of 33 years, Esther Marie George Miller; daughter, Brandie Michelle Miller and companion, Jody Harrington; grandchildren, Cody Miller and companion, Brittany and Zoey Harrington; great-grandchildren, Keegan and Harrison Miller; step-children, Bartie Denney and wife, Sandy, Rebecca Harper and husband, Howard, Sarah Denney and Thomas Denney and wife, Connie; step-grandchildren, Hannah Baker and husband, Daniel, Amber, Cameron and Hailey Denney, James Lichtenhahn and wife, Hannah, and Caitlin Presnell; step- great grandchildren, Mattie, Grant, Tilly, Sophia and Matthew; sisters, Virginia Yates and Rena Goodman and husband, Jack; brother, Kermit Miller and wife, Willie; sister-in-law, Eva Nell Miller; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special families, Timothy, Nadine and Timmy Carlson and Marcy Edmisten and companion, Johnathan Jennings and Colton and Makenzie Jennings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Georgia Hayes and Wilma Greene; brothers, Howard, Jack and Bill Miller; sister-in-law, Ruth Miller; and brothers-in-law, Conley Yates, Ernest Hayes and Fred Greene.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3 PM at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Ministers J. C. Anderson, Nathan Ward and Chris Wilson. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 until 3 PM, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Military graveside Honors, provided by the American Legion Post 130 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.
Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Ste. 100-B, Boone, or to the First Christian Church, PO Box 384, Boone, NC 28607.
