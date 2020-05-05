Lewie Blalock, 74, of Linville, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will be held for Lewie once the state-mandated ordinance is lifted.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in honor of Lewie, to:
The Williams YMCA of Avery County
The Parkinson's Program (Delay the Disease)
P.O. BOX 707
Linville, NC 28646
We love you Lewie, Dad, and Grandaddy
Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
