Mr. Leonard Paul McGuire, 72 of Cathedral City, California, also known as Lobo, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his home.
Born January 17, 1947 in Washington, DC, he was a son of the late Lee Roy and Annie Louiza Guess McGuire. Leonard served his country, serving in the Marines for over three years during the Vietnam conflict.
He is survived by one sister, Sylvia Ann McGuire Tucker of Wilson; two brothers, Richard Henry McGuire of Wilson and David Lee McGuire and wife Susan of Annandale, Virginia; and a number of close friends and cousins.
Funeral services for Mr. Leonard Paul McGuire will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, November 7, 2019 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens with military honors provided by American Legion Post 130.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening November 6, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be shared with the McGuire family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the McGuire family.
