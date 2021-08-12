Leonard Dale Holman Sr., 64 of Connelly Springs, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 6, 2021.
He was born on March 20, 1957 in Ashe County, NC. He was of the Baptist Faith. He worked most of his life as an auto mechanic/welder. He enjoyed being with family and friends especially his grand kids.
Leonard is survived by his son, Junior Holman and wife, Stephanie, of Hickory; daughter, Crystal Holman, and husband Shane, of Morganton; mother of his children, Susan Holman; grandchildren, Alyssa and Blake Cheeks, of Morganton, Enrique and Isabella Rebolledo-Holman of Hickory, Brittany Dennis and husband Donnie of Boone, Dale and Gracie Holman of Boone; great-grandchild, Malachi Dennis of Boone; brothers and sisters, Myrtle Piearce of Oxford, PA, David Holman of Wilkesboro, Mark Holman and Vernon Holman both of Ashe Co., Dorothy Holman of Connelly Springs, and Brenda Buff and husband, Dwayne of Conover; and many nieces and nephews.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Effie Holman; and brothers, Lawrence and James Holman.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Sossoman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery with the Rev. TJ Jackson officiating.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
