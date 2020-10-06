Lawrence Stewart "Skip" Marsden passed away September 28, 2020 at the age of 70.
He was born November 28, 1949 in High Point, N.C., and was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence A. and Millicent S. Marsden, and his sister, Maryly Marsden. He was published in the Greensboro News & Record, and in The Proficient Reader.
Skip was an author of two books, Through the Glass Darkly, a collection of short stories, and Stinky and the Nightmare, a children's book. He was also a teacher, journalist, playwright, and salesman. He will be greatly missed for his enormous wit and compassion for others.
He is survived and lovingly remembered by his children, Jessica Clarkson (Brad), Graham Marsden (Sarah), Peter, Livia, and Lily Marsden; grandchildren, Bailey, Jasmine, and Ava Clarkson; siblings, Kim Parker (Scott), Andi Morgan, and John Marsden, many nieces and nephews, and his dog, Gordie.
A COVID-19 safe in-person/virtual gathering is being planned for friends and family in the mountains of NC. Information will be posted on gaskinservices.com in the coming week.
