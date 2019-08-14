Larry Rupp, 76, of Boone, N.C., went to be with The Lord on August 5, 2019.
Shortly after being lifted up in scripture and song provided by family and friends, Larry gave up his struggle with cancer to join his eternal Savior.
Larry was an entrepreneur most of his life, concentrating in Real Estate investment and Residential Building for the better and the latter part of his career. Prior to that, he spent many years with his wife working as a missionary in Indonesia and Ethiopia before settling down in Kenya where they built an orphanage for homeless children. His true loves were God, his grandkids, the kids at Kajiado Children's Home in Kenya, Ohio State football and his dog.
He would drive over 200 miles in a day to watch his grandson Noah wrestle in a tournament or his granddaughter Savannah compete in a track meet. Not to be slowed by ailment, he recently returned from another trip to Kenya. He also enjoyed talking with friends or anyone who would listen, App State Football, Tarheel Basketball, the Cleveland Indians, and keeping up with his hometown through reading the Archbold Buckeye. His friends know him as a caring man, but the direct and indirect impact of his life will go largely unknown in this world, only God and those he helped will truly know.
Larry will be sadly missed by his surviving family, wife, Linda Rupp; brother, Doug Rupp (Nancy); sister-in-law, Elaine Rupp; daughter, Cindy Young (John); son, Mark Rupp (Sarah); grandson, Noah Rupp; granddaughter, Savanna Young, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday August 18, 2019 at Crosspoint Church, 132 Councill Street, Boone, NC 28607
Memorials may be given to: Hope For Kajiado, 4009 Corning Place Dr., Suite E2-234, Charlotte, NC 28216 or https://hope4kajiado.networkforgood.com memorials can also be made to: Noah's Ark Project USA, 6420 Rea Rd, Ste A1-160, Charlotte, NC 28277 or www.NoahsArkProjectUSA.org
