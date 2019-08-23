, 70, of Boone, North Carolina and St. Petersburg, Florida died on August 2, 2019.
He is survived by two sisters, Laurene and Wenda Link of St. Petersburg; a niece, Joy Temple Link of Gulfport, FL; his former spouse, Barbara Holt of Port Charlotte, FL; and their three children, Lynette Herbert of Sarasota, FL, Christopher Link of Red Hook, NY, and Suzanne Link of Port Charlotte, as well as seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his younger brother Bruce.
Born in St. Petersburg on August 28, 1948, to the late Otto Donald Link and Carolyn Lee Pettus Link, Larry served in the Vietnam War as an electronics mechanic in the US Navy's Submarine Service aboard the USS Grayback (LPSS-574). He later owned and operated Link Electronic Repair before working as an A-V technician and electronics specialist for Charlotte County, Florida Schools. In the last decade of his life, he ran a technical advising and handyman repair service company, Link Consultants, in Boone, NC.
Services will be held at the National Cemetery in Sarasota on Labor Day, September 2nd, at 10 a.m.
