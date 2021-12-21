Larry E. Klutz, 83, died on December 6, 2021 at his home in Vero Beach, Fla.
He was born in Boone, N.C. and graduated from Appalachian High School in 1957.
He graduated from NC State University and had a long and distinguished career in the Aerospace and Defense Industry. He was passionate about genealogy and gardening in his retirement, and was most proud of his beautiful orchids.
He is survived by his children, Martin Klutz (Trini) of Vero Beach, Emma Peralta (Oscar) of Coral Springs, FL, Amy Klutz (Nathan Smith) of Greensboro, NC and Matt Klutz of Deland, FL. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Trevor Klutz, Rhue Klutz and Ernestine Smith; and his sisters, Cindy Vannoy (Tom) of Vero Beach FL and Anna Gonzalez of Banner Elk, NC.
He was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Louise Klutz.
In honoring his wishes, the family will have a picnic by the river and tell stories about him at a later date.
Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.LowtherFamily.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.