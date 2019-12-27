Mr. L.E. Johnson, 78 of North Wilkesboro, N.C., passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Fishing Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Darrell Poole officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday evening at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Mr. Johnson was born March 6, 1941 in Wilkes County to Noah Clay and Florence Brown Johnson. He was retired from Duncan Electric. L.E. was a member of Fishing Creek Baptist Church. He was a beloved Little League Baseball Coach, enjoyed playing softball and loved to rabbit hunt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Johnson and; a brother in law, David Joines.
He is survived by a daughter, Renae J. Ward and husband Darrell of Boone; a son, Brent Johnson and wife Annette of North Wilkesboro; four grandchildren, Nathan Ward and wife Kayla, Rachel Ward Brown and husband Thomas, Tiffany Leonard and husband Matt and Megan Johnson and Seth Bell; seven great-grandchildren, Sydney Ward, Cole Ward, Haddie Brown, Caroline Elizabeth Brown, Bailey Leonard, Tripp Leonard and Leah Bell; two sisters, Linda Joines of Wilkesboro and Janet Dillard and husband Billy of North Wilkesboro; four brothers, Don Johnson and wife Lucille of North Wilkesboro, Robert Johnson, Jerry Johnson and wife Joyce of North Wilkesboro and Bill Johnson and wife Becky of North Wilkesboro and numerous nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted.
Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com
