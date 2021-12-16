Klaus Walter Schirow, 93 of Boone N.C., passed away on Nov 19, 2021 at Deerfield Assisted Living.
Klaus was born in Germany, he traveled to Toronto,Canada then to Montreal. There he met his wife, Maritta, of 62 yrs. They moved to Fort Lauderdale Fla., where he started his own business in Nursery and Landscaping. They went to North Carolina for the summers. Later, they moved to Wachula Fla. Klaus and Maritta traveled the world and experienced beautiful and wonderful places.
Klaus’s favorite was the Rotary where he joined in Nov. 1961 for 60 years. He also loved his model trains where he built his own paradise room.
Klaus is survived by his daughters, Claudia Bloechinger and Angela Williams; grandsons, Jason Williams, Alex and Christopher Bloechinger; and dearest friends, Alice Salthouse and Virginia Vanstory. He is predeceased by his wife, Maritta Schirow; son- in-laws, Gene Williams, Bernard Bloechinger; and his grandson, Benjamin Bloechinger.
Arrangements were by Hampton Funeral Service. There will be a celebration of life in the spring of 2022 for Klaus and will be announced later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.