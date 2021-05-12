KiShaun Steven Neal Wideman, 22, of Boone, N.C., passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Born March 22, 1999 in Avery County, he was the son of Amber Wideman Garth and Anthony Grimes. KiShaun enjoyed sports, lacrosse, football and wrestling, but his passion was riding motorcycles. He also enjoyed spending time fishing and swimming at the lake with his family. KiShaun worked as a heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Amber Wideman Garth and Clifford Garth; his biological father, Anthony Grimes; two brothers, Tatum and Grayson Garth; his maternal grandparents, Steve and Lorraine Wideman; his paternal grandmother, Phyllis Foster; and three uncles, Kyle Wideman and wife Taylor Calloway, Ben Wideman and wife Brianna, and Tiawan Grimes.
A service to celebrate the life of KiShaun Steven Neal Wideman will be conducted Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 3 PM at Julian Price Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Online condolences may be shared with the family of KiShaun at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
