Mr. Kent Tracy Greer, 81, of Wilkesboro, N.C., passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
A private burial service for the family with will be at Mount Lawn Cemetery in Boone, North Carolina, Saturday, February 15, 2020. Masonic rites will be conducted by Ashler #373 and Military Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm to 3:15 pm at Millers Creek Baptist Church in Millers Creek, North Carolina. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3:30 pm. The Reverend Shannon Critcher and the Reverend Jim Gore will officiate.
Mr. Greer was born on February 9, 1939, in Watauga County, North Carolina, to Walter Monroe and Viola Nichols Greer. He was a devoted husband to Kate for fifty-two years, a beloved father, and grandfather. He was a member of Millers Creek Baptist Church.
Throughout his entire life, Kent had an adventuresome, entrepreneurial and get it done spirit. He served in the United States Air force for four years, which took him to several countries. Later, he took his wife, Kate, to many more countries abroad and all fifty states. Known for his sense of humor and fun-loving nature, Kent readily shared laughs, jokes, and hugs with people he knew and didn’t know. Regularly, Kent stated, I’ve had the best life of anybody I know.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; Lenna Kate Greene Greer, a sister; Anna Lee Greene ;and four brothers, W.M. Greer, Jr., Fayne Greer, Brook Greer, and Quentin Greer.
He is survived by a daughter, Janet Greer Brown and husband, Mike, of Banner Ek, North Carolina; two sons, David Kent Greer and wife, Nicole, of Concord and Philip Ray Greer of Wilkesboro; six grandchildren, Zach Brown and wife, Emily, Jenna Brown, Kent Richard Greer, Katelyn Greer, Tracy Greer, and wife, Kelsey, and Amanda Greer Stewart and husband, Chris; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 9, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 201 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030.
Online condolences are encouraged at www.reinssturdivant.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.