Kenneth C. Evans, Jr., 55, passed away peacefully, Sunday February, 14th at Novant Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
He had been in failing health for two months.
Kenneth was born in Petersburg, V.A., May 13th, 1965. He was the son of the late Kenneth C. Evans, Sr. of Danville, and Anne Welch Culler of Boone, N.C.
He was a graduate of Watauga High School, Boone, N.C., class of 1983, and Danville Community College class of 1999. He worked in IT support for Belk for 15 years.
As anyone that knew him can attest, Kenneth had a “never met a stranger” approach to life and was the kindest and most giving family member and friend anyone could have.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his stepmother, Linda Chaney of Danville, V.A.; sisters, Laurie Perkins of Winston Salem, N.C., Kim Evans (Jessica) of Charlotte, N.C., Kelly Riddle (Gary) of Chatham, V.A., Connie McBride of Danville, V.A., Robin Whitley (David) of Danville, V.A., Jaymie Moshenek (Nathan) of Chesapeake, V.A.; a brother, Jimmy Lee Evans (Jordan) of Danville, V.A.; several nieces and nephews; close friend, Harold Piercy of Danville, V.A. and beloved cousin Vickie Oakes of Blairs, V.A.
Due to COVID-19, the family held a private memorial service at Swicegood-Barker Funeral Home in Danville, V.A., on Wednesday, February 17th.
