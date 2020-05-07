Kendra Dawn Bingham, 33, of Meat Camp Road, Boone, N.C., passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 5, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.
Kendra was born February 23, 1987 in Watauga County, daughter of the late David and Patricia Bingham.
She is survived by her brother, Trae Bingham of Boone; her maternal grandparents, Blaine and Joyce Parsons of Boone; five aunts, Cindy Trivette and husband Chuck of Wilkesboro, Sandra Cornett and husband Michael of Zionville, Regina Allen and husband Michael of Zionville, Debbie Bingham and Kathy Cooke both of Sugar Grove; four uncles, Tommy Bingham and wife Lisa of Zionville, Michael Bingham and wife Joyce of Newland, Chuck Cooke of Zionville and Butch Cooke and wife Kathy of Trade, Tennessee. She is also survived by a number of cousins.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, David and Margaret Bingham.
Funeral services for Kendra Dawn Bingham were conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Seth Norris officiated. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Parks And Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bingham family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
