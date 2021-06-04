Kay Kelly Mulkey, 82 of Denver, N.C., passed away on June 2, 2021 at Novant Health in Huntersville, NC. Kay was born June 24, 1938 to the late William and Bessie Taylor Kelly in Mt. Holly, NC. She was retired after many years of working in sales at R-Anell Homes.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lewis Hammond Mulkey; and her 10 sisters, Annette, Nell, Sonny, Alberta, Deedy, Muncey, Jackie, Evelyn, Billie, and Fay.
Kay is survived by one son, Marc Mulkey and wife Marie; three daughters, Marian Piendel, Melanie Henley and husband Danny, and Marsha Pate; one brother, Colin Mulkey; and many cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday June, 5, 2021 at Forest Lawn of Lincolnton on NC-Hwy 150.
E.F. Drum Funeral Home is serving the Mulkey family. efdrumfuneralhome.com.
