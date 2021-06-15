Mrs. Kay Anderson Melton, 69, of Boone, N.C., passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
Born January 8, 1952 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Lewis B. and Ruby Vines Anderson. Kay was retired from Skyline Telephone where she worked in customer service. She was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church. Kay was a very giving and loving person and enjoyed helping others. She was a second mother to her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by one sister, Jane Ann Hodges and husband Bobby; one brother, Hal Anderson and wife Gail; two nieces, Cheryl Anderson and Michelle Swann (Julian); two nephews, Greg Anderson (Melanie), and Michael Hodges; and great nieces and nephews, Callie, Gracie, Cody, Abigail, Judge, Emma and Amelia; three step-children, Angie Rollinson (Tony), Randy Melton (Shelia), and Jennifer Pleasant (Charles): six step grandchildren, and two step great grandchildren, two aunts and numerous cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded, in death by her husband, James Melton; nephew, Lewis Hal Anderson, Jr.; and a great nephew, Cory Ronnie Dunn.
Memorial services for Kay Anderson Melton will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be the Rev. Greg Anderson. Graveside services will be private.
The family will receive friends Friday afternoon from noon until 2 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.
The family respectfully requests no food, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lewis Hal Anderson, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, 347 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with Kay’s family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Melton family.
