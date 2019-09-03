Kathy Jo Gore Crutchfield was born on December 30, 1953, in Whiteville, North Carolina.
She died September 1, 2019, after a short battle with cancer in Winston-Salem, N.C., surrounded by her family and closest friends.
Kathy was an incredibly bright child, leading her to Governors School then UNC-Chapel Hill, where she majored in Education. It was at a volleyball game on the 4th of July in 1976 where she met the love of her life, Brian Crutchfield. They married the following October and made their home in Knoxville, Tennessee.
She became a proud mother to two children, Kate and Evan. There she worked as a travel agent and stay-at-home mom.
In 1988, the family moved to Boone, where she met lifelong friends as Director of Mountain Pathways School. She felt a calling to help children throughout her life, working as a youth Speech-Language Pathologist in Wilkes County, and later as the co-director of The Back 2
School Festival, which provided help to schoolchildren who have the greatest need. Kathy also proudly volunteered with several non-profits in the area, including the Womens Fund of the Blue Ridge, High Country Beer Fest, The Appalachian Theater, Hospitality House, and Quiet
Givers.
Kathy was overjoyed to welcome four grandchildren into her life and was the most caring grandmother anyone could ask for. After retirement, she learned how to fuse glass and hercolorful and beautiful glass bowls, jewelry, and Christmas ornaments were cherished in the community. Kathy loved to travel with her husband, visiting the Pacific Northwest, Greece, Australia and New Zealand, and this time last year, Yellowstone. Her favorite place of all was relaxing on the beach with her toes in the sand as the waves rolled in.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Crutchfield of Boone, N.C.; daughter, Kat Benson of Durham, N.C.; son-in-law, Randy; and grandchildren, Elliot and Ruby; son Evan Crutchfield of Asheville, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Leigh Ann; and grandchildren, Juniper and Elliana; Aunt Betty McPherson of Winston-Salem, N.C.; cousin, David McPherson and his wife, Vanessa, of Charlotte, N.C.; and cousin, John McCaskey of Cornelius, N.C. She is preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Curtis of Hopewell, VA; her grandmother, Emma McPherson, of Whiteville, N.C.; and her cousin, Laura Jane McCaskey, of Cornelius, N.C.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Blvd, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her favorite charity, the Back 2 School Festival, at https://www.back2schoolfestival.org/donate or by mail at PO Box 102, Boone, NC 28607.
